Trump is blissfully ignorant

Public Citizen has an eye-opening article, “Inconvenient Information: How the Trump Administration Squelches Data, Uses Pseudo-Statistics, Stifles Expert Views and Cancels Important Studies.” There isn’t room for all the examples, but here are a few:
Halting a study of mountaintop coal mining health effects.
Suspending a study on offshore drilling safety.
Dialing back a study of mining in a wilderness area.
Failing to get input from scientists.
Censoring climate change information.
Eliminating disclosure of international oil payments.
Killing a rule requiring federal contractors to disclose past safety violations.
Scrapping an effort to collect data about unequal pay among men and women.
Not collecting data on LGBTQ statistics.
Squelching census responses by trying to add a question on citizenship.
Cutting data from the annual crime report.
Diane Kimsey-Minor
Wilmore
Comments