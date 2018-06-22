Hillary said what?

“America is facing a full-fledged crisis in our democracy,” Hillary Clinton said to the 2018 graduates at Yale University. What democracy was she referring to? The democracy that paid Bill Clinton $500,000 for his speech in Moscow shortly after the Uranium One deal and the $750,000 for his speech to the Telecom Conference in China, or was she referring to the democracy that paid Bill $105 million for speeches during her tenures as senator and secretary of state?
If not, was her reference to the democracy that permitted her attempt to defeat a political opponent with a false dossier, enabled IRS targeting of conservative political organizations, produced bleached-and-hammered e-mail messages, sustained the Benghazi fiasco, delivered four heroes in flag-draped coffins, lied to their aggrieved families, and disseminated the Susan Rice propaganda on television. But, as you proclaimed, “What difference does it make?”
Hillary was right. There is a full-fledged crisis in her version of our democratic republic in our America, thanks to our sitting president, Donald J. Trump.
Shafter Bailey
Lexington
