Letters: Media, Mueller unfair to Trump

Media unfair to Trump
The news media and Democrats are playing us all for suckers. Everyone is supposedly enraged about the separation of families of illegal immigrants coming to the U.S. The reason for their faux outrage is the coming midterms and their obsession to get rid of President Donald Trump. The Democrats want you to think Republicans are uncaring and want to destroy families.
The media don’t mention that unemployment among blacks, Hispanics and women is at an all-time low and that average wages are up. We had a positive meeting with North Korea. The gross national product is increasing at almost 4 percent and the amount of tax dollars collected was the most ever. Many companies that had money overseas have brought it back to the U.S., as well as jobs. The media are suppressing all the good news and spinning everything they can to be negative.
Democrats want higher taxes, single-payer insurance, open borders and total control over our lives. All of these are not what the majority of the people want. What Trump has done for our country in the short time he has been in office is remarkable despite this opposition and a lot of spineless Republicans.
Harry Van Epps
Nicholasville
The Mueller game
Investigate forever and get the taxpayers’ money continuously. Special counsel Robert Mueller must have learned that at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Also, reward those who contributed to Hillary Clinton and the Democrats by hiring them, and see to it that they receive the taxpayers’ money in the future.
Al Brown
Winchester
