Pro/Con: Approval of Tates Creek townhouses

No to condo canyons
I am disappointed in the Urban County Council, which voted for the zone change for two acres on Tates Creek Road from single-family residential to planned residential or multifamily homes such as condos or apartments.
This was first approved in March by our Planning Commission, which has rarely said no to a developer.
This proves our zoning/planning commission and our council are not working for the voters. They only represent the ultra-rich developers, even though there were dozens of neighborhood residents at the zoning meetings who opposed the change. This now sets in motion zone changes all over Lexington from peaceful single-family neighborhoods to whatever the millionaire developers want.
The same thing is happening in the Andover area off Todds Road. Developers are waiting to fight over the greenspace golf course in the Andover Forest and Andover Hills neighborhoods for apartment and townhouse development, without any concern for the traffic on the two lanes of Todds Road.
Expect this to happen all over Fayette County in many neighborhoods. Turning our once beautiful and scenic residential areas into apartment and condo concrete jungles.
Gene Varbella
Lexington
Accept it: There will be infill
Tates Creek Road residents lost the fight to prevent developers from building several upscale townhomes on an unused tract of land. People complain that the rush-hour traffic is bad enough as it is, and it is surely going to get worse if they keep building new places for people to live on Tates Creek.
I would like to ask these people where else can these townhomes be built?
Lexington residents don’t want to eat up our precious farmland to build much-needed homes for our growing population, but then they turn around and fight the construction of any new homes or apartments on vacant lots in their neighborhoods.
You can't have it both ways. We need new people to move to Lexington and spend their money here. We desperately need the money. We have a choice. We can either spread out closer to the Fayette County line, or we can shut up and let the developers build where they can find space.
Yolanda Averette
Lexington
