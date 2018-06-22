Case of Beshear corruption

Well it looks like the outright corruption of the Steve Beshear gubernatorial administration continues on.
James Sullivan, representing the Cannon Cochran Management Services, was convicted June 18 of bribing Tim Longmeyer, who was a high-ranking official in the administrations of both Steve and Andy Beshear and is now serving a 70-month sentence at a federal prison in Alabama.
Longmeyer admitted to receiving bribes from lobbyists of various companies. He would then take this money and give it to various people to contribute to Democratic Party campaigns, among them Andy Beshear’s campaign for attorney general, to avoid campaign contribution violations.
There were also two co-conspirators. Lawrence O’Bryan, a Louisville political consultant was convicted and fined $100,000 for taking bribes of $642,000. Samuel McIntosh, a Lexington political consultant, was convicted of bribery and mail fraud charges and admitted paying Longmeyer and O’Bryan $850,000. McIntosh is serving a 65-month sentence for his crimes.
To top it all off, when Andy Beshear was elected, he promoted Longmeyer to deputy attorney general. Now Beshear can claim plausible deniability but in his position and with this scope of bribery, it was his job to be aware of corruption.
Lanny Vincent
Buffalo
