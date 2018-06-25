Local playwrights continue to shine

A year ago Bill McCann commented that to be a city of literature, Lexington should not forget its playwrights.
Credit Tim X Davis for following last spring’s premier of Kentucky plays with “4 From the Bluegrass.” The plays at Stagebox resonated beyond their local settings.
Mesmerizing in the opening act were Logan Ballard’s hunchbacked Igor playing to Jacob Prasell’s mad scientist in Pete Sears’ “The Brass Head.”
Bo List’s “Canary Yellow,” about a coal mining accident, had Kelly Asher and Maggie Barnes facing off as siblings, with their mother (Kathy Swango) portraying a heartbreaking balance of grief and compassion.
A father-son relationship (Dave Dampier and Kevin Greer) went from estrangement to identity in 10 minutes. Dampier gave a searing portrayal of an Alzheimer’s sufferer in Daryl Ward Phillipy’s “Bound by Blood.”
In the final act, the audience and fellow passengers were surprised to learn the bubbly Rose (Beth Healander) in Sarah Diamond Burroway’s “Keeping Traditions” is a Gulf War widow who every Christmas visits the bus station where she learned of her husband’s death.
BCTC Theatre will present another play by a local playwright in the fall, improving our bid to become a city of literature.
Gaby Bedetti
Lexington
