It’s all about dark money

The commentary, “Where’s ‘America First’ when it comes to defense contracts?” raised questions about what convoluted chain led to passing up an American small company such as Lexington’s Seikowave?
Who made the final decision to choose a product made in Moscow instead of a cheaper, more reliable one make in Kentucky? Why would the “America First” government go to a multinational company in Canada to purchase something rather than a Kentucky company?
Money, of course, is the first thought. Not the money spent for the product, but the money spent to engineer that decision. Even Open Secrets can’t answer the question. They cannot track dark money and because of Citizens United (a blatant misnomer) v FEC decision, money is speech and corporations are people with constitutional rights.
No doubt in 10 or 15 years, an investigative journalist will give us a book that answers the questions.
House Joint Resolution 48, which has over 50 cosigners will be re-introduced next year, is a step toward an amendment to the Constitution which would revoke Citizens United and declare that money is not speech.
We need to elect to Congress people who will think once again of the common good.
Sara M. Porter
Midway
