Same ol’ Herald-Leader justifications

A quick glance and read of a recent Sunday paper gave us:
Another Tom Eblen promotional on either Trump bashing or Republican bashing or LGBT promotion: it was the latter as “country boy” Silas House, dumping his wife/kids and finding his new life-mate was revealed in context of promoting his new novel on Appalachian Pentecostals dealing with gay relationships. Can you say “self-justification”?
Paul Prather letting us know how levelheaded and rational he is by supporting an NFL player’s right to kneel despite them being highly paid and well-compensated employees. Prather should go against the wishes/policy of the Herald-Leader or the church that pays him. Let’s see what happens.
Business as usual at the Herald-Leader.
J.D. Mackey
Lexington
Comments