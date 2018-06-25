Keeping the poor in their place

Two recent items on the Herald-Leader Opinion page deplored a decision by some Kentucky officials to prevent a peaceable protest at the Capitol in Frankfort. The decision turned back folks who merely wanted to exercise their First Amendment rights to seek redress of grievances concerning mistreatment of our poorest, most vulnerable citizens.
To the president, governor and others in power, the poor are an undeserving annoyance to swat away. For too many powerful politicians, the poor are obviously not yet poor enough (or dumb enough), nor are the rich rich enough. To the rich and powerful, the exploding gap between wealth and poverty is a blessing to be exploited.
This time, those in power denied constitutional rights to the underprivileged. In other instances the number entitled to Medicaid is slashed while obtaining legitimate black-lung diagnosis is made nearly impossible. Affordability and access to education are undermined. The rich write themselves massive tax cuts while taking benefits away from those on the bottom rung.
And then helpless immigrant children are shamelessly separated from their parents. Countless other human indignities are heaped upon the poor while the political donor class further enriches itself.
Arthur T. LaBar
Richmond
