The right can’t defend Trump’s behavior

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground Pause

2:09 Avery Johnson: We gave them too much respect

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

5:54 West Virginia senator urges Congress to do more for retired coal miners on Senate floor