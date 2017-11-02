Real Russian game: exploiting U.S. weakness

The Facebook ads placed by a Russian troll farm and released Wednesday by the U.S. House Intelligence Committee show the Russian propaganda campaign of 2016 didn’t favor Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. Instead, it mocked and goaded America, holding up a distorted but remarkably accurate mirror.
This contradicts previous U.S. intelligence assessments: “We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election,” the intelligence community assessment released in January stated. “Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”
If the social network ads placed by the St. Petersburg Internet Research Agency — a troll collective linked to a Kremlin-connected restaurateur — reflect the strategy campaign, the intelligence community was wrong. The ads backed white nationalist as well as black causes. They often targeted Clinton before the election but switched to attacking Trump afterward.
A conceivable defense of the intelligence conclusion is that you can’t interfere in the election after the voters have chosen, so only the anti-Clinton bias of the Russian campaign really made a difference. That argument is lame, however. Neither the trolls with their tiny budgets — at best, hundreds of thousands of dollars compared with the hundreds of millions spent by the candidates and their U.S. backers — nor Russian state media with their laughable reach compared with U.S. cable TV could have hoped to shape the election outcome.
That would assume they knew more about U.S.-based influence tools than the entire U.S. political industry, which had been using these tools from the moment they were created, with their creators’ full cooperation.
The trolling will go on while the U.S. and Russia are adversaries. Elections and government changes that do nothing to alter the relationship between countries are just a useful background for propaganda, disinformation and sheer trollery because they politicize the audience and draw its attention to the divisive issues that propagandists exploit. Instability and confusion are the primary goals, and they’re easy to achieve on the cheap. Though Putin made no secret of his dislike for Clinton, he was never short-sighted enough to trust Trump. The campaign’s goal was to amplify discord and undermine trust.
The hearings about the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube ads, with angry senators and squirming corporate lawyers hoping to avoid heavy-handed, misguided regulation, serve this purpose even better than the original ads did. U.S. legislators look powerless; the Americans, supposedly taken in by the badly made ads, look ignorant. Intelligence agencies look politicized and incapable of serious analysis, let alone effective resistance.
The U.S. is a bitterly divided country, and it wasn’t Russian propagandists who created these divisions. It’s time the U.S. used its enormous resources to catch actual spies and any agents those spies could have recruited in the U.S. And it’s time law enforcement turned to the search for the dirty money that has corrupted the U.S. political establishment.
Gazing with endless fascination into the trolls’ mirror is counterproductive; one glance should have been enough to see what really needs fixing.
Reach Leonid Bershidsky, founding editor of a Russian business daily, at lbershidsky@bloomberg.net.
Comments