U.S. needs China more than China needs U.S.

Not one to be outdone by any adversary, President Donald Trump has upped the ante in a rapidly escalating trade war with China, threatening an additional $100 billion of tariffs on top of the initial round of $50 billion. In doing so, the administration is failing to appreciate a crucial reality: The United States needs China more than China needs the U.S.
Yes, China is still an export-led economy, and the American consumer is its largest customer. But China’s export share of its gross domestic product has fallen from 37 percent in 2007 to slightly less than 20 percent today, an important outgrowth of a decade-long rebalancing. By drawing increased support from domestic demand, China is better able to withstand the pressure of tariffs and other actions aimed at its exporters.
Not so with the United States. The U.S. depends heavily on China for providing low-cost goods that enable income-constrained consumers to make ends meet. The U.S. also depends on China to support its own exports; next to Mexico and Canada, China is America’s third-largest and by far its most rapidly growing export market.
And, of course, the U.S. depends on China to provide funding for its budget deficits. It is the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasury securities — some $1.3 trillion in direct ownership and at least another $250 billion of quasi-government paper.
America depends on China because of a fundamental weakness in the structure of the U.S. economy — a profound and worrisome lack of domestic saving. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the net domestic saving rate was just 1.3 percent of national income.
Trump continues to single out China as the villain in the great American tragedy, when in fact he should take a careful look in the mirror. First, he continues to insist that the U.S.-China trade deficit is $500 billion, fully one-third larger than the actual figure of $375 billion published by the Commerce Department.
Second, data from the World Trade Organization suggests at least 40 percent of this bilateral imbalance reflects supply-chain effects of components and parts produced outside of China but assembled inside China. That means, based on the value added of what is actually produced in China, the 47 percent share of the U.S. deficit ascribed to China would be reduced to around 28 percent.
Third, Trump’s budget deficits will make America’s trade problems worse. With tax cuts of $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years and another $300 billion in spending increases added in by a reckless Congress in order to avert a government shutdown last year, the net domestic saving rate is headed toward zero — or even lower — with trade deficits likely to widen sharply in response.
And that leads to the uncomfortable truth of China-bashing: Courtesy of Trump tariffs, China’s deficit will now be distributed to the other 101 nations that make up America’s multilateral merchandise trade deficit. Relative to China, these are higher-cost producers, meaning the likely response to this retaliation will have the effect of taxing the very families Trump insists he is protecting. Three things need to be addressed to avoid this nightmare:
▪ Communication: A permanent secretariat, staffed by high-level experts from both sides, would be far preferable in tackling the complexity of a challenging relationship.
▪ Market access: Both nations should put a high priority on breaking the 10-year logjam in negotiations of a bilateral investment treaty.
▪ Intellectual property: The thorny issue of technology transfer — the essence of the battle over intellectual property rights — needs to be resolved.
In the 1930s, protectionist tariffs and a global trade war exacerbated the Great Depression and destabilized the international order.
Sadly, one of the most painful lessons of modern history is now at risk of being ignored.
Stephen Roach, a faculty member at Yale University and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, is the author of “Unbalanced: The Codependency of America and China.”
