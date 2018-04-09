Big Tech needs stricter privacy rules, not a breakup

A new idea has come into vogue: breaking up Big Tech.
New York University marketing professor Scott Galloway has lead the charge, arguing that these companies’ size and technological disruption have lead to a host of social ills, from tax avoidance to job destruction to electoral interference.
The idea comes at a moment when anger at, and fear of, the tech giants is rising. Concern over Facebook’s violations of user privacy and complicity in 2016 electoral shenanigans has made many people resent the social media giant.
Alphabet Inc. (Google), which probably knows even more about users than Facebook does, could conceivably do even more to violate privacy. The closing of many retail outlets have made many worry that Amazon.com Inc. really will become “the everything store,” with all of the pricing power that entails.
In addition to privacy concerns, people are afraid that automation is going to make them obsolete. Meanwhile, a decline in the number of startup companies has left many worrying that business ownership is becoming a winner-take-all affair.
Most of these concerns are perfectly legitimate. And in some cases, big tech companies are the proper target. But applying the traditional antitrust framework to Big Tech is difficult, because of the particulars of the tech business.
The first reason breaking up Big Tech wouldn’t help is what are known as network effects. Facebook dominates the social-media market because everyone wants to be on the same networking site.
Imagine there were four Facebook clones. Everyone would either have to have four different accounts, or be cut off from some of friends. Eventually, everyone would migrate to one of the four baby Facebooks, and the others would disappear, restoring the original big Facebook.
Of course, Facebook could be forced to spin off Instagram, WhatsApp. But very few of the ills ascribed to Facebook involve collaboration or data sharing between the Facebook and Instagram networks, or between Instagram and WhatsApp.
Or, Amazon could be broken up into multiple online retailers. But online shoppers would eventually shift to just one of the baby Amazons and turn it into an everything store all over again.
Of the big tech companies, perhaps only Apple doesn’t depend on a strong network effect, making its profits instead from the quality and brand cachet of its products. But there’s very little reason to break up Apple in the first place. IPhone prices are high not because of lack of competition — there are plenty of great mobile phones out there and that cost less — but because many people are willing to pay a lot for a premium brand.
As for data-privacy concerns, these won’t be solved by antitrust remedies and they could easily become worse. The problem isn’t the size of the company that has your data, it’s what the company chooses to do with that data.
It seems quite possible that fragmentation of Big Tech would result in people using more data-gathering online services, which would only increase the companies with the ability and the incentive to sell personal data.
Automation, meanwhile, won’t be substantially slowed by breaking up Big Tech. Yes, Google and others are pouring money into self-driving cars and machine learning. But without Big Tech to hire them, researchers are going to simply start their own companies or go to university labs.
So antitrust is a poor tool for resolving the problems posed by the technology industry right now. A better alternative is regulation. Privacy concerns can be addressed by enacting strict, detailed, comprehensive national laws on data confidentiality, and by enforcing these laws stringently.
Concerns over automation are overblown, but if they do come to pass, they’re best addressed by wage subsidies and a social wealth fund. If big tech companies use local market power to hold down wages for low-paid workers, minimum wage hikes will be the appropriate remedy.
Of course, this could change. If Amazon becomes more dominant and raises consumer prices, or if the Big Tech companies grow so huge and powerful that they start holding down salaries for workers nationwide, it will be time to start looking at antitrust. But right now, it’s not the right move.
Noah Smith, an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University, blogs at Noahpinion.
