America’s public bathroom crisis: scarcity, denial only adds conflict

The arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks started with a toilet: They asked to use the restroom. They hadn’t bought anything yet, which was reason for the manager to demand that they leave. Next came calls to the police, handcuffs, outrage, corporate apologies, plans for employee training and conversations about race and policing. But it started with a toilet.
It could hardly be more fundamental: Going out in the city requires a way to subsist in public. More than other needs, this means having access to toilets. In lieu of plentiful and properly maintained bathrooms, Starbucks has become the public restroom of America. Along with serving up a cappuccino, its management carries the burden of toilet provision, maintenance and, controversially, deciding who gets in and by what criteria.
The history of American racism and deprivation is at Starbucks’s door. And we are a country of people who are homeless, who are untreated drug users, who are disconnected through mental illness. Starbucks is where it all comes to roost. And after Philadelphia, it is getting all the pent-up attention of what is really a national scandal: nowhere to go for a bodily necessary function.
Before industrialization and cities, people relieved themselves in the woods and fields. If factory workers went home for lunch (as they routinely did), that gave them a chance to work in a trip to the loo. As fallback, men have always had nearby walls for urination; defecation was less easy. And women had it harder either way, something that continues. Working women in almost any kind of occupation have had to face a lack of a ladies room. It was not until 2011 that U.S. congresswomen gained access to a restroom without having to pick their way through hallways and lobbies of tourist onlookers.
While the “sanitation movement” of the 19th century got pipes laid across the urban world, it was an uneven accomplishment. In India (and other impoverished regions), about half the population still defecates in the open. And in affluent countries, there has been massive closure of public facilities. New York and other U.S. cities were, in general, laggards when it came to public facilities, but conditions have gone further downhill.
Anxieties over vandalism and public sex led to their demise, along with resentment at having to pay routine janitorial costs. In effect, because of fear of what some people might do, everyone is made to suffer. Only on the outlying interstates are there reliable, clearly demarcated and reasonably clean public toilets (and free, too).
Some cities struggle for reform. Valiant Portland, Ore., now has several dozen stand-alone sanitation cubicles. San Francisco has about 25. But compared to other places around the world, our whole country is a disgrace. Tokyo, Singapore and some in rising China have public bathrooms at everyone’s convenience, and they are clean, even sparkling. American city officials so often declare in helpless intonation that “it would take hundreds of millions” to do it right. But far more was involved in laying utility lines, trucking routes and industrial infrastructures. What’s wrong with recognizing bodies?
Meanwhile, it falls to Americans to buy something, or depend on the kindness of businesses whose personnel and policies may not even acknowledge there to be a toilet on the premises. Here we have a wide berth for discretion: Yes, you can go here; no, you cannot. What an arena for race — conscious or otherwise — to enter in. This is a setting teeming with potential for degrading humiliation.
History has been brutal: Jim Crow rigidly segregated restrooms; even water fountains were either “colored” or “white.” Access to the white commode, even for people working as domestics in private homes, was granted only to clean it. They had their own toilets, usually in the basement or out back. Deprivation of access has long been a weapon — and one surrounded by a taboo that makes it hard for the injustice to even speak its name.
Of course, businesses face real problems in maintaining public restrooms, including misuse, vandalism and anxiety over drug use and sexual encounters. Our route around such social problems heavily relies on out of sight and out of mind. Just as we don’t invest in the hardware of toilets, we don’t invest in the software of social services and institutional kindness.
That there is so often no way to satisfy a necessary bodily function is symptom of the larger callousness — of ignoring basic human needs. The trouble is a dearth of civic responsibility. We don’t need just a better restroom. We need a better country.
Harvey Molotch, sociology professor at New York University, is co-editor with Laura Norén of the book “Toilet: Public Restrooms and the Politics of Sharing.”
