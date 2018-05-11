Michael Cohen case raises potential Trump corruption

What did President Donald Trump know about Michael Cohen’s quasi-shakedown operation, and when did he know it? That’s an important question, but in this particular case, we need to add a second one: Whether or not Trump knew about Cohen’s efforts, to what degree did he personally benefit from them?
Thanks to major new investigative pieces by The Post and the New York Times, we now have real insight into how Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, set up a company in October 2016 called Essential Consultants, which paid off the hush money to Stormy Daniels and subsequently took in millions of dollars in fees from corporations looking for “insight” into how the Trump administration functioned.
The story is straightforward enough. After Trump’s shocking win, corporations suddenly realized they couldn’t rely on traditional lobbying channels for access, and Cohen raced to capitalize on it. He overtly marketed himself as the president’s “fixer” to potential clients, and presented himself to companies as someone who was knowledgeable about Trump’s, er, thinking on questions important to their bottom line.
The result: Companies such as Novartis (which worried about policy impacting drug prices) and AT&T (which had a pending merger) shoveled huge sums of cash into Cohen’s shell company. They didn’t get much in return, other than a legal and P.R. headache: Last fall, they were interviewed by special counsel Robert S. Mueller. Investigators from the Southern District of New York and Mueller’s team are probing what we all want to know, which is how deep Cohen’s scheme ran and how it may have involved Trump himself.
And so, with the help of Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, I’ve created a taxonomy of possible scenarios, on a spectrum of corruption from least to most serious:
▪ Trump didn’t know nothin’ and didn’t gain much of anything. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is denying that Trump knew about any of these payments to Essential Consultants. If so, it would mean that Trump was unaware of the whole scheme and the only way Trump himself benefited from the company is from its $130,000 payment to Stormy (which he appears to have reimbursed). Cohen himself may be in serious trouble - investigators are likely probing whether he offered specific government favors in exchange for the money - but it may not mean much about Trump.
▪ Trump benefited more than we know, but was unaware of it. Remember, Giuliani has previously conceded that Cohen might have made payments to other women. “I would think if it was necessary, yes,” Giuliani told ABC News. This takes on new meaning in light of the latest revelations, because it raises the possibility that Cohen’s company was used to pay off others for their silence.
▪ Trump may not have known about this, of course, but even so, it would be remarkable: It would mean Cohen, Trump’s bagman for many years, squeezed companies who wanted “insight” into Trump’s administration to cover his shady payoffs, which were important to getting his longtime client elected. “If any of that money was used to cover expenses that benefited the president, that could essentially constitute payments to the president,” Bookbinder said, though this might not have serious legal significance for Trump.
▪ Trump benefited more than we know, and he was aware of it. A related possibility is that Cohen’s company paid off more women than we know — or took care of other similar business protecting the president’s image — and that Trump was aware of it. Recall that Trump started paying off Cohen for the Stormy hush money and other possible expenses (though Giuliani claims Trump didn’t know why he was paying Cohen) back in early 2017. At the same time, Cohen started marketing his “insight” to companies.
“It will be important to determine what the president knew about this company and how it worked,” Bookbinder says.
▪ Some of the money went directly to Trump. The most serious possibility, Bookbinder notes, is that Essential Consultants functioned as a “pass through” for money raised from these companies to go directly to Trump himself. Bookbinder suggested that we can’t rule out the possibility that Trump had a direct interest of some kind in Cohen’s company.
That may seem very far fetched. But such a scheme would fit in comfortably in Trump’s Washington. “If it were to turn out that the president had some kind of interest in Essential Consultants, it wouldn’t be so different from everything else that’s going on, in the sense that he’s got all these businesses that people who want to impress him are giving money to,” Bookbinder said.
Even this might still be legal. But then the question would become whether the payments were made in the expectation of a quid pro quo, Bookbinder notes: “If the payments are linked to efforts to influence a specific action, that could become bribery.”
It’s very possible that the most benign scenario is the correct one, of course. But given all we’ve seen so far, who would want to predict that with any certainty?
