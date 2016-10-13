Weary of progressives trying to tell me how to vote

“If you vote Republican, you’re voting against your own self-interest.”
“How can you be a woman and vote Republican?”
“You’re like a cow voting to elect a butcher.”
Time and time again, I have been told these things (or some other ridiculous, disparaging metaphor). I have been lectured to by liberal, know-it-all elitists who believe they know better than I do what is best for me.
That is the typical liberal, progressive methodology. They act as if they are trying to help a particular subgroup of people as a disguise for furthering their agenda. They reiterate an “us vs. them” mentality in an effort to woo over a certain demographic, and once they do, they believe they are forever entitled to that group’s vote.
It is sickening, humiliating, and so blatantly obvious.
I am a woman. I am 27-years-old. I am a high school, college and law-school graduate. I’ve traveled the world. I have lived outside of my hometown. I am a millennial. My vote is exactly the type of vote that people like Hillary Clinton think they’re entitled to.
Because, as a woman, how could I not support the female candidate? How could I care more about any policy other than those that affect my reproductive organs? How could I not buy into the myth of the gender wage-gap? How could I place more importance on any issue that isn’t labeled a “women’s issue”?
News flash: All issues are women’s issues if you care enough to educate yourself on them.
Progressives love to preach women empowerment. You are a woman. You are equal to men. You are capable of thinking for yourself. That is, unless you’re a conservative woman. In that case, everything you believe is irrelevant.
As if someone flipped a switch, you are suddenly a mindless sheep being led to slaughter. Your voice is not legitimate. Your beliefs are only a result of your patriarchal upbringing. You just repeat what your father, brother, husband, or some other male tells you to think. You simply haven’t been enlightened. You poor, naïve, impressionable, delicate little female — how could you vote Republican? How dare you have a mind of your own and not vote Democrat, because that is what you’re supposed to do.
Progressives don’t want you to think for yourself. They want to make you feel like a victim, then rush to your rescue with more government regulations to save the day. They want you to buy into their propaganda, not for your own best interest, but to further their platform and make you too afraid to think for yourself.
I am not afraid.
Jordan Morgan is a Lexington attorney.
