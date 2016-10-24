Trust in the integrity of Ky. elections

It is time to tell it like it is.
Donald Trump’s brazen accusation — unsupported by any evidence whatsoever — that the Nov. 8 general election is entirely “rigged” is dangerous, destructive and utterly wrong.
It is dangerous because his implication that he might refuse to accept the legitimacy of the election results should he lose the presidential race, could tempt his most ardent followers to inappropriately try to suppress the rights of citizens to vote by becoming vigilante poll watchers or, later, resort to post-election violence.
It is destructive because it undermines confidence in our electoral system. No election result pleases everyone, but if Trump refuses to accept to the results it would severely undermine one of basic hallmarks of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power.
Ours is a system that has molded America into a global power, helped us weather wars and depressions, and has been an essential building block of economic prosperity, racial justice and gender equality. “We, the people of the United States” form a “more perfect union” by voting, not tearing down the ballot box.
And Trump’s claim is erroneous because, quite simply, it bears no resemblance to what actually happens.
Trump’s rhetoric strikes at the heart of the good bipartisan work 50 states and hundreds of thousands of poll workers across America engage in.
In Kentucky, 15,000 citizens serve as poll workers across our 3,700 precincts. Many are Republicans, some are Democrats and still others eschew party labels. They come from cities and towns, farms and the mountains. What we all have in common is our determination to ensure everyone has a chance to exercise their right to vote and to make certain that the election results are fair and accurate.
While our commonwealth has had an unfortunate history with instances of vote fraud, the majority of those bad actors attempted to influence elections through buying votes. Those folks were caught and made to pay for those crimes.
Making it easy to vote and hard to cheat has been one of my highest priorities as secretary of state. When I first came into office, I initiated an Election Integrity Task Force with federal and state law enforcement officials, including U.S. attorneys, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Kentucky attorney general and the Kentucky State Police. And those partners have been successful in rooting out those who wish to illegally meddle with our election system.
If ever there was one principle where all our leaders — of every party and political persuasion — should be strong, united and nonpartisan, it is that our free elections, which are decentralized and left to each state to conduct, are the best means devised to choose our leaders and chart our future.
I hope Trump will recognize the serious threat that his reckless charges pose to American democracy, how we are viewed globally and how citizens interpret it.
In the meantime, I urge my fellow Kentuckians — no matter who they favor for president or any other office — to vote Nov. 8, and to do so with full confidence in the integrity of our election.
For information concerning the election and your voting location visit GoVoteKY.com.
Alison Lundergan Grimes is Kentucky’s Secretary of State.
Comments