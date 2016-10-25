Unendorsed candidate response

Focus on public safety, economic growth in District 2
It should be noted for the voters that this editorial board endorsed Shevawn Akers in 2012 and then did not endorse her in 2014, calling her “a lightning rod for controversy” and having “a tendency to shoot from the hip without consulting constituents.”
That is still true.
The 2nd District needs new leadership. It needs a stronger focus on public safety. Throughout the vast footprint of the district, every morning someone wakes up to find their car has been broken into or something has been vandalized. This must stop.
Stopping these crimes begins with a community that’s strong and communicates well and a council member who can listen and foster a good relationship with police so that our needs can be relayed effectively. I’ve had the privilege to meet with police leadership and have listened and expressed concerns. We will have a great working relationship.
The 2nd District needs leadership that can capitalize on our amazing potential for economic growth and development. As a businesswoman, I understand both how the market works and the desperate need businesses have for talent and a work-ready community. The council should be a driving force in preparing work-ready individuals. This can happen through tax credits and partnerships with local businesses. It is my belief that economic development and public safety go hand in hand.
I have spent my life serving others, and now I feel called to continue that service in a new capacity. I humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Sasha Love Higgins
Candidate, Urban County Council District 2
