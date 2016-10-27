Unendorsed candidate response

An independent voice on dealing with growth
The most pressing issue in the 62nd District is infrastructure and how to deal with our booming population. Within that issue, the No. 1 challenge is building a new Scott County High School.
I am the only candidate who has a real plan to build a new high school. By repealing Kentucky’s prevailing-wage law on public-school construction, we can cut the cost of building the school by millions. Even Scott County Judge-Executive George Lusby, a Democrat, agrees.
Chuck Tackett cannot, and will not, support such a move. He owes his seat to organized labor, who poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into outside groups to help him win the special election earlier this year. The union bosses who control him would never allow him to support any change to prevailing-wage laws, even if it means allowing us to do more with our already limited K-12 funding.
Whether it’s changing prevailing wage laws so we can afford to build the new high school or fighting for more funding to build roads and upgrade our infrastructure to deal with a growing population, I will be an independent voice for the 62nd District.
Despite what he promised in the special election, Tackett has a near 100-percent voting record with liberal House leadership. He is not his own man, but I will be.
I am excited for the opportunity to serve the people of Scott, Fayette and Owen counties in Frankfort, and I ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Phillip R. Pratt
Republican candidate
62nd House District
