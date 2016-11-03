Unendorsed candidate response

A voice for academic excellence, educational equity
Thank you for permitting me to discuss my candidacy for Fayette County school board. I appreciate the paper’s praise for my passion for children and commitment to equity.
With faithful service to our students, I’ve served on the Regional Interagency Committee for Bluegrass Impact, as PTA president at Cardinal Valley Elementary, on the Cardinal Valley Elementary SBDM for four years and as board member of Partners for Youth. I have also worked with our 11th District council member, local police, code enforcement, as well as a committee that provides input on the FCPS strategic plan.
I seek election to the school board to serve our students, families and district staff. I will advocate for academic excellence while demanding educational equity for all students. In making decisions, I will solicit the opinions of teachers and classified staff. I will ensure that all financial resources are focused in our classrooms.
The paper promotes my opponent’s experience during “a tumultuous couple of years” knowing my opponent was instrumental in creating that turmoil. During that time, she voted to cut music, band and art; supported the former superintendent’s mismanagement, and violated Kentucky law by meddling in personnel matters. In contrast, I will always vote to preserve full funding to these programs, uphold my oath, respect dissenting opinions and bring all the proper people to the table.
I am honored to earn the endorsement of the Kentucky Educators Political Action Committee, 11th District council member Peggy Henson, school board member Doug Barnett and many others. I humbly ask for your support on Nov. 8.
Samantha Rodarte
School Board, 1st District
