November 4, 2016 12:23 PM

Unendorsed candidate response

Country on wrong track, we can do better

In the most unpredictable election cycle of our lifetimes, at least the Herald-Leader’s endorsement of my Democrat opponent was entirely predictable. Unlike my opponent, I believe the country is on the wrong track and that we can do better to keep the country safe and improve economic opportunity for all Americans.

As a member of the Terrorism Financing Task Force and by meeting regularly with my veterans coalition, I prioritized national security and opposed policies that have made Americans less safe, including the Iran nuclear deal, the release of terrorists from Guantanamo and cuts to our military.

I established the Sixth District Drug Abuse Task Force, and championed legislation, which is now law, that will bring hope to people struggling with addiction.

I proposed bipartisan bills to strengthen Kentucky’s signature Thoroughbred and bourbon industries. I fought over-regulation that is choking our economy and destroying jobs, and my bill to expand access to credit in rural communities is now law.

And while my opponent and the Herald-Leader defend the status quo of the last 50 years, including a tired, unimaginative plan to raise the cost of hiring entry level workers, I led an initiative to reform our broken welfare system, advance a better way to fight poverty and empower people not just to cope with poverty, but escape poverty.

I know the liberal views of the Herald-Leader do not reflect the interests or values of Kentuckians because my work has always been driven by listening to the people.

Andy Barr

U.S. Rep. 6th District

