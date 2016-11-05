Presidentress to Putin: rebuild wall

Whoever is elected president will have to deal with three pressing problems. One is the rapid decline of the bootlegging industry with all those jobs being lost. I recently had a legal Corona in Owenton. You no longer see old four-door Oldsmobiles with their trunks sunk to the highway running out of Cumberland to all points west. Town after church town has affiliated with the other side.
Kentucky has based its next future economy on whiskey. As they say, the future’s not what it used to be.
Maybe not on the first day, but maybe on the third, the new presidentress will have to figure out what to do when Wayne Andrews retires at Morehead State University. He is my hero because he, and maybe, more or less, possibly one other college president in Kentucky realized the cultural importance of and economic potential of the old mountain music, and its upstart offspring, Bluegrass.
Old mountain music in central Appalachia was half as old as Moses was when he died before it fathered Bluegrass after a liaison with the blues. High lonesome is really high yeller. Andrews loves them both and his students have been trying to teach him to play. But when he goes, will the opera and oboe and French horn people want to get back to first chair in the music department?
Right up there after those problems are solved, the new president will have to contend with that blasted indictment. You see, the United States Postal Service, who reminds us each day at around 5:35 p.m. that they are on the constant lookout for mail fraud, went and indicted the United States of America for it. The U.S. government has indicted itself.
The facts are not in dispute. The United States government got hold of a billion and a half of somebody else’s dollars that did not belong to it. Then they kept it for years and years and even loaned it to about anybody.
When they finally did give back that money, they paid it back in cash, which they are about to outlaw, and only after the people we stole it from agreed to get rid of their weapons and do what we wanted. And then our politicians run around saying we “gave” back that money.
Where the U.S. got mixed up was they wrote letters about it. Using the mail to keep somebody’s money from them is a federal crime and whoever wins the election will have to plead us guilty or not guilty.
But this question comes up. If all of us, and we would have to put it in writing and all agree before we did it, would not pay the U.S. government what we owe it (they call it tax) until it halted its development of nuclear weapons, would we be better off?
I’m just not sure. As I look back, rearview being a wider place to look at when you are my age, it seems the only time of peace we have had was during the heat of the Cold War. We were nervous about war, but everybody was afraid to start one. It was a mistake to settle the Cold War. We need to march to have more ICBM’s pointed in as many directions as beer haulers took out of Mt. Sterling.
Go over there, Hillary and jerk your little elbow and holler: “Mr. Putin, Rebuild That Wall!!”
Reach Larry Webster, a Pikeville attorney, at websterlawrencer@bellsouth.net.
