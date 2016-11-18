Cartoon to the editor

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes Pause

1:09 Tates Creek High School principal addresses gun issue

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:04 What UK basketball is working on now

2:06 Boom Williams says loss to Vols frustrating all around

4:26 Drone video of forest fire in Jackson

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury