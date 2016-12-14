McConnell: Russian hacking serious threat to be investigated fully

3:52 Need cookies for Santa? Or cake for a holiday dinner? Try Martine's Pastries Pause

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:18 Surveillance video of lottery ticket thief

2:48 Unseen interviews with historian Thomas Clark

0:25 Robyn Roach talks about the benefit of Old Friends Equine

1:28 My Ancestral Kentucky Home -- with James Sleet

1:19 John Calipari doesn't want Cats to rely on three-pointers

3:29 John Calipari: We've got some things we've got to figure out

3:15 Briscoe, Monk happy with Cats' win over Hofstra

1:41 Hofstra coach: Cal's Cats play hard, they compete