Flawed leadership not just in higher-ed or rooted in faculty

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons Pause

2:17 John Calipari believes Malik Monk should be a double-double guy

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:26 Matthew Mitchell looks back and ahead

4:30 The LexGo Eat team shares food news, restaurant openings in the new year