March for Life reflection of movement’s staying power

Forty-four years ago today, the unthinkable happened. Legalized abortion. Child killing. In the womb, before birth.
Seven unelected men discarding decency and common law, discounting constitutional history and language. Cavalierly, the Supreme Court jettisoned the peoples’ right to block such barbarism, to say “No, never, in a civilized society.”
Since that fateful Jan. 22, Americans in the tens of millions have withstood a malevolent media, academic elites, even apathetic clergy to expose the truth.
Soon after Roe v. Wade and its companion, Doe v. Bolton (which explained what Roe meant by the health exception permitting abortion for factors including the physical, emotional, psychological, familial and the woman’s age), the New York Times established the myth that Roe “only” allowed abortion in the first trimester.
This deliberate obfuscation of the ruling, allowing abortion through all nine months of a woman’s pregnancy, continues to this day. Similar misinformation and media bias remain rampant on abortion.
A producer of the upcoming film about convicted murderer/abortionist Kermit Gosnell and his “House of Horrors” (fetal remains stored in plastic jugs, bloodstained furniture, unlicensed physicians, dismembered babies born alive, etc.) in Philadelphia, says they can’t find a distributor willing to market the film to a wider audience.
And this past fall, as a Texas clinic regulation went into effect protecting women’s safety, CNN used the term “women’s health clinics” instead of “abortion clinics” to describe facilities whose sole objective is to annihilate the unborn.
Similarly, another part of the law — requiring respectful disposal of fetal remains through burial or cremation rather than disposing in landfills or dumpsters — was dubbed “insidious” to women by another media outlet (ironic in that women who abort have relinquished any real connection to the fetus killed).
America’s late-term abortion travesty was first highlighted in banning partial-birth abortion. Yet, abortionists, like Houston’s Doug Karpen, bludgeon babies uninhibited. Babies have had their spinal cords snipped, necks severed, even heads twisted off.
Last month, the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives made numerous criminal referrals, hoping prosecutors would bring to justice several Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinic personnel caught in the ghoulish practice of harvesting, selling and profiting from third-trimester baby body parts.
Sadly, some journalists claim the Center for Medical Progress’ undercover videos were doctored when, in fact, professional analysts found “no relevant edits” in the citizen-journalists’ footage.
For four decades, news of women victims of the abortion cartel have been grossly underreported even though untold numbers of women have suffered physically and emotionally, and even died, as a result of unsanitary or botched abortions.
A procedure, long couched as merely a “private, personal matter” devoid of public coercion, has in fact, forced taxpayers vis-a-vis state some Obamacare exchanges to foot the bill, grossly violating the moral consciences of millions.
Indeed, Roe and Doe galvanized the Right to Life movement, and propelled a truly grassroots endeavor, into championing the rights of not only the preborn, but the medically vulnerable and elderly sick, both easy targets of a subtle anti-life mentality. The altruism of the pro-life cause is manifested with crisis pregnancy centers offering alternatives to abortion, and financial and emotional support to women.
Today, this extensive network of volunteers outnumbers abortion clinics by more than 4-to-1. In the recent elections, half of all voters (49 percent) said that abortion affected their vote.
Of those, according to the polling firm Inc./Women Trend, 31 percent said they voted for candidates who opposed abortion while only 18 percent said they voted for candidates who favored abortion — a 13 percent advantage for the pro-life side.
For the first time in eight years, a pro-life president has assumed the Oval Office, extending real hope to mothers and babies. Replacing expected Supreme Court vacancies with originalist justices may again enable states to fully restore the right to life to the innocent unborn.
Every January, amid snowstorms and freezing temperatures, hundreds of thousands of citizens descend on the nation’s Capitol. Bearing witness to the sanctity of all human life, the March for Life is indisputably the largest and longest civil rights event in the world.
On this memorial of the American holocaust, let us recall the words of Dr. Mildred Jefferson, the first black woman graduate of Harvard Medical School:
“The army of the people is on the move and we will not retreat until we have pushed back every threat to the family that is the heart of our country… America … must never be the exclusive reservation for the perfect, the privileged, or the planned. We will win the fight for life … and when we do, that victory will not be for ourselves, but for God, for America, and all mankind.”
Schu Montgomery, a former WLEX-TV reporter, is a Catholic school teacher and member of the board of directors of Right to Life of Louisville.
