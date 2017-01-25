March’s exclusion, speakers, tone alienated

I agree that the equality of all people is sacred. That is a given. I don’t care what your sex, color, ethnic heritage, economic status, political persuasion or whatever is. If you are on the planet, your human rights should be respected, protected and equal.
My problems with the Women’s March on Washington are the same problems I have had with the women’s movement since the ’60s: exclusivity, the wrong spokespersons and the lewd, crude and rude tone.
I’m not special. I’m not a minority, not a member of the LGBTQ community and not disabled. I don’t fall into any minority category. Where does that leave me? Somewhere in that never-never land of being a 74-year-old white female.
Oh, and I am pro-life. Maybe not just a minor detail.
The organizers of the march are pretty clear about their views on abortion. I may not have felt welcome there. I believe that if the women’s equality movement intends to ultimately succeed, it must find a way to be more inclusive and find a place for people like me.
The message of equality is noble, but the highlighted messengers at the march are a problem. So many other well-meaning organizations promoting equal rights of women have allowed their so-important cause to be co-opted by “stars” like Madonna. I mean, really? Madonna?
This woman has made a fortune on the objectification of women for decades. Do you really believe that I’m going to support an organization that has this person as a standard-bearer?
While I would love to come to a rally and express my support for equal rights for women, I will not lend my support to any group which sponsors speakers who use words that cannot even be printed in this newspaper.
I believe there were many women at the various gatherings who were very sorry that they took their young children with them and were ashamed, disappointed and embarrassed by the conduct of their sisters in the fight for equality.
Impressionable youngsters were exposed to language and images that these women would never have allowed to be seen or heard in their own homes. What message does this behavior send to a young child?
When march representatives use the F-bomb and the P-word and other forms of vulgarity and coarseness, they lose me.
Perhaps organizers should take a page from the playbook of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who successfully led one of the greatest revolutions in history. I lived through that time and I don’t ever recall King being lewd, crude or rude. He spoke the truth in the most eloquent of terms and never used X-rated words.
For what it’s worth, the opinion of one woman. I truly hope that an Equal Rights Amendment happens in my lifetime, but it’s not looking good.
Penelope J. Evans lives in Versailles.
