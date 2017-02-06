Letters to editor: Ashley Judd, Women’s March

Defending Judd
The Jan. 25 paper published two letters insulting actress Ashley Judd. I am disappointed that the Herald-Leader would publish letters attacking an individual with terms like “nasty, washed-up, has-been.”
One of the letters referred to Judd’s comment on the University of Kentucky’s chicken promotion at basketball games. She called the promotion tacky. Bribing fans to boo an opposing player for free chicken is tacky and not sportsmanlike. UK should seek a more organic way to encourage fans to support their team.
The promotion is popular, but that does not make it right. Being civil seems to be going out of style. Donald Trump’s election is evidence that chivalry is all but dead.
David Allen
Lexington
Thankful we can march
My greatest accomplishment in this life has been raising three independent, caring, respectful and capable women. (My husband, Don, gets credit, also).
After that, one of my greatest accomplishments was being afforded the honor to spend a nursing career caring for veterans — from both world wars, as well as Korean, Vietnam and Gulf wars and in peacetime.
I did not take that honor lightly. It felt like a calling, and it was my duty to be their advocate and stand up for their rights when they were entrusted to my care.
In addition, thousands of veterans gave the ultimate sacrifice. They fought for and protected our democracy, our constitution and our freedoms. One of the greatest of the freedoms they fought and died for was for millions of women to march in peaceful protest across America on Jan. 21.
So the next time someone feels led to make a disparaging remark that criticizes the Women’s March, I suggest they stop and remember all those veterans and what they sacrificed so that we can live in a land in which democracy marches in the streets — millions strong.
Floretta Brumley
Versailles
We are America
At the Women’s March on Jan. 21, 10 of us from Kentucky joined three generations of a Jewish family from Maryland to march among the pink hats. If commentary writer Penelope J. Evans genuinely believes her Jan. 25 statement that “if you are on the planet, your human rights should be respected, protected and equal,” then she certainly would have been welcomed.
As she is aware, those who gathered cared about many issues. Yes, some favored keeping abortion legal per our nation’s law. But I’m certain there were many there supporting unions, public education, a healthy environment or justice for immigrants and people of color who would agree with her view.
I agree about the language used by some of the speakers. However, because of the immense crowd, we were unable to see or hear any of the speakers. We weren’t insulted by their words because we didn’t hear them. We were busy making friends with people from all over the country who happened to be standing near us. Our words were cordial, uplifting, encouraging.
We carried a banner: “See us. Hear us. We are America.” And that message was meant to be inclusive of everyone in our great nation, whatever socioeconomic status, religious conviction, gender, color or age. Even Evans. Wish she had been there to experience it with us.
Mary Henson
Lexington
Vulgar, like the president
So Ashley Judd bleeds more than one kind of blue.
This should be no surprise to anyone. She’s been an activist and advocate in feminist organizations, including Women for Women International and Equality Now, for many years. She has narrated documentaries for YouthAIDS and been a spokeswoman for and active in other organizations supporting humanitarian and feminist causes worldwide.
Besides her University of Kentucky degree, she has a degree in public administration from Harvard. The poem she performed at the Women’s March on Washington was written by a 19-year-old from Tennessee. Yes, it’s vulgar. Vulgar is a word many, including the poem’s author, believe describe the new U.S. president after hearing and seeing that kind of language he used.
Turnabout is fair play.
Look around Rupp Arena if you’re lucky enough to go. Many others of those dressed in Kentucky blue also bleed the other kind of blue, they just haven’t been as vocal about it.
Deborah Raftery
Lexington
