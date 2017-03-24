Tell Congress to support KET, public broadcasting

In recent days it’s been reported that funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has been eliminated in the president’s proposed federal budget. We are deeply concerned as this funding supports educational programming and services in communities nationwide, and is vital to KET and all public broadcasting stations.
KET receives approximately $3.4 million annually from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which is about 78 cents per Kentuckian.
An independent study by Booz & Company concluded that federal funding is essential to maintaining public broadcasting in the United States. The elimination of federal funding would diminish and ultimately destroy public broadcasting.
Education has been at the heart of KET’s mission for nearly 50 years. We understand that an educated workforce is a key component to Kentucky’s economic success and viability.
KET is one of the largest public broadcasting networks in the nation and is used by more than 1 million people each week. We overcome geographic and economic barriers by reaching all regions of the state through free over-the-air broadcast. We’re a trusted resource. Kentuckians know and love KET programs that explore public affairs, history, science, nature and the arts.
Students and teachers depend on KET for high-quality instructional tools and professional development.
KET and PBS KIDS deliver safe, educational, commercial-free programming. We help children prepare for kindergarten with pre-literacy, math and critical-thinking skills. KET is the only high-quality early childhood education resource accessible to every Kentuckian, including our most vulnerable children in urban and rural areas throughout the state. This is especially critical for those not in any formal preschool environment.
For children in daycares and preschools, KET supports their caretakers and teachers with online credentialed training.
KET is used in every Kentucky public school. We’re an innovative producer of digital educational content for the classroom and provide PBS LearningMedia – a comprehensive online multimedia learning service — accessible for free to every public, private, parochial and home school.
KET is the largest nonprofit GED education publisher in the nation. Our online Fast Forward learning system helps adults prepare for high-school equivalency tests so they can enter the workforce or continue their education.
Funds from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting support hundreds of hours of local productions at KET, including insightful discussions about important public policy on Kentucky Tonight, documentaries honoring Kentucky veterans and our series examining the state’s opioid addiction crisis.
Where else will less than $1 per Kentuckian help provide so much value?
We appreciate the tremendous support KET has across the commonwealth. It’s important that members of Congress hear directly from their constituents. We are encouraging everyone to contact their U. S. representative and senators to express their views about KET and funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Shae Hopkins is KET’s executive director and CEO.
