Cartoon to the editor

2:28 25 years later, Kentucky basketball fans still hate Duke's Christian Laettner Pause

1:17 Devonia Avenue house catches fire twice in 15 hours

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

0:47 First lady Glenna Bevin talks about her Capitol doll

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future

2:09 That Christian Laettner shot is so drawn out...

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community

4:28 Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive