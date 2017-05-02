Lexington police, interfaith group should strive for mutual understanding

It was with particular sadness that I sat through the latter part of this year’s BUILD’s convocation April 25 at Heritage Hall.
BUILD (Building a United Interfaith Lexington Through Direct Action) is an interfaith advocacy group comprising 26 of Lexington’s Christian congregations — Protestant and Catholic, black and white. It is an important vehicle for interracial collaboration in Lexington.
BUILD boasts a record of effective advocacy in areas ranging from affordable housing to drug- and mental-health issues. BUILD works on an annual cycle beginning in the fall when groups gather to consider an array of community problems. In subsequent gatherings, BUILD members sift and prioritize the concerns.
Volunteer teams then research the chosen issues, seek effective solutions and develop proposals for action. Finally proposals are presented to leaders in a position to initiate the action at BUILD’s spring convocation, called a Nehemiah Action after a Biblical rebuilder of Jerusalem.
The last proposal at this year’s Nehemiah convocation asked that Lexington’s public-safety commissioner attend a conference of the National Network for Safe Communities and seek a contract to implement evidence-based policing models advanced by the NNSC.
The proposal echoed BUILD’s 2016 request which the police department rejected. But BUILD is characterized by persistence. When a request is not adopted, it may be tweaked, but almost certainly will return to the next Nehemiah Action. There, close to 2,000 BUILD faithful convene in a pep-rally atmosphere as their proposals are presented to key officials.
BUILD embraces clear ideas about accountability and disdains evasive responses. Therefore, it insists officials respond “yes” or “no” to action requests. Only then may they offer explanatory statements. Occasionally BUILD proposals may sound like an ultimatum.
Though invited, no city officials were present to respond to BUILD’s proposal for transforming police practices.
Instead, BUILD received a letter signed by the mayor and law-enforcement officials. The letter cited the addition of 30 new police officers and six safety officers and a planned Lexington One initiative to “address the root causes impacting community wellness and safety” and indicated “many of the positive activities advocated in the NNSC are either part of Lexington police’s current practices, or are within the city’s capabilities.”
Read from the podium, the letter was hard to assess and did not clarify how the city’s plans and practices might match the BUILD request. The assembly’s reaction to the letter — and especially to the absence of a city official — was strongly negative.
Homicides were at a 15-year high in Lexington in 2016. Some speakers questioned city government’s concern for victims and even suggested the concern was reduced because racial minorities were overrepresented in the victim count. The assembly was encouraged to inundate the mayor with phone calls of protest.
My sadness was strong because I respect people on opposing sides of this debate and have no doubt about their passion for community safety.
Over the past 16 months I had the privilege to work with the Safe Summer Lexington Coalition. This coalition includes community leaders active in BUILD and others serving in law enforcement.
Our focus is also to reduce violent crime in our community. We began with two objectives. First, to bring diverse members of the community together in a nonviolence workshop. Our three-day workshop occurred the week before the BUILD meeting with superb trainers from the Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence in Providence, R.I., and excellent support from the Lexington Police Department.
We did not get the total attendance we hoped, but enjoyed a wonderful diversity of gender, age, ethnicity and backgrounds including police, ex-felons, pastors, counselors, teachers and students. Ideas emerged from the workshop which will spur Safe Summer Lexington’s growing anti-violence agenda.
Our second and ongoing objective is a major increase in youth employment. A 2012 survey revealed part-time and summer employment as the highest priority of a large sample of Lexington’s youth. The motto of one of the country’s largest anti-gang programs is, “Nothing stops a bullet like a job.”
My hope is that law enforcement and BUILD leaders will sit down in the next BUILD cycle and reach a mutual understanding of how current and proposed police practices conform to local needs and the spirit of the NNSC goals.
Community policing certainly does not gain from the current alienation between BUILD and law enforcement. Their common ground is huge as is their commitment to a safe and thriving Lexington.
T. Kerby Neill serves on the board of the Central Kentucky Council for Peace and Justice.
