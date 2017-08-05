Upcoming eclipse shines light on Kentucky’s past

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:18 Pit bull named Nasty finds new foster home in Standford Pause 0:38 Flintridge Drive fire scene 1:09 Did Stoops have a chat with Blake Bone in the spring? 'Oh yeah' 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder 2:23 Who's looking good at Kentucky's fall camp? 1:27 The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:26 UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state' 2:06 What's the deal with Gov. Bevin's new mansion? 1:20 Ex-Cats Macy, Chapman and Mills play in exhibition doubles tennis match Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will sweep across America, with the point of greatest eclipse being just outside of Hopkinsville, Ky. In this teaser video, we introduce the town and events surround this celestial event. Music by The Pilgrim Project. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

