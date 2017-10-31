October 31, 2017 12:40 AM
Cartoon to the editor: John Barber, Frankfort
Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.
After Kentucky’s 92-67 exhibition win over Morehead State, Hamidou Diallo debunked a theory on why he dropped out of the NBA Draft to return to UK.
View More Video
Nulla quis lorem ut libero malesuada feugiat. Quisque velit nisi, pretium ut lacinia in, elementum id enim. Vivamus magna justo, lacinia eget consectetur sed, convallis at tellus. Donec sollicitudin molestie malesuada. Sed porttitor lectus nibh
Comments