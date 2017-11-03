Asinine, criminal pension proposal is not keeping a promise

For years we have heard the rumblings, cries and threats coming from our state capitol, declaring a crisis in the Kentucky pension plans that were established decades ago.
The good people of Kentucky took to heart the inviolable contract and promise of apension upon completion of their years of service to their state and the children of the commonwealth. Each employee contributed tens of thousands of dollars to the state mandated pension funds with the expectancy that the state would hold up its end of the promise by making its required payments.
The employees’ contributions were defined by the state of Kentucky and strictly enforced throughout the years. Many single parents, families and elderly employees have been forced to make tough decisions regarding their family’s weekly financial needs due to these contributions. The sacrifices they made were built upon hope for security as they ended their careers with state government, schools districts, cities and counties. Lower wages and year after year no cost of living increases throughout their working career was bearable only due to the promise of delayed compensation at the end of their service.
Now, after years of misdirecting the funds promised to our public servants, our elected officials find it much easier to punish those who have faithfully made their contributions and sacrifices.
How anyone can even fathom that increasing health insurance payments by 3 percent or more, while the state itself absorbs no additional cost to assist in the payment of pensions for those who have already retired is acceptable?
That state and public employees who have made the sacrifices of dedication to you and your families by being diligent with their attendance at work should be punished in the end by losing thousands of dollars in lost sick pay is asinine.
How can the loss of hundreds of dollars each month in financial security upon retirement be “Keeping with a Promise” and not considered anything but criminal?
W expect our public schools, parks, fire and police departments, emergency medical services, roadways, libraries, and many more facilities to be open, clean and prepared for our day-to-day activities and needs. But, we must ask how we can expect the employees to continue serving our families, when our own state government refuses to serve their families with a responsible and contractual obligation.
A question we must ask ourselves is, where did the money go that was redirected by our state officials? Are our schools receiving the funding needed to be successful? How are your streets and highways looking? Are our fire fighters, police, and EMS agencies fully funded, staffed and able to assist in a quick and timely manner when needed?
Would we, as citizens of Kentucky who misdirected our funds in partnerships with banks, financial partners, family and friends be allowed to walk freely and continue to ruin the credit and stability of our commitments?
Why do our elected officials hold the very people who serve the families of Kentucky in such low regard that they refuse to consider tax reform to live up to a commitment? Why does our leadership in Frankfort consistently work to silence democracy within our state? Regardless of political affiliation, every taxpayer has the right to a voice.
Our elected officials should welcome the right to congregate and rally in keeping with our First Amendment.
An attempt to stifle the voices and passion of the people only provides the people with a much deeper and clearer view of a man’s soul and is a deliberate attack on democracy.
R. Sue Foster is president of the Jefferson County Association of Educational Support Personnel / AFSCME Local 4011.
