Justice peeks out from under blindfold, targets people of color

Although I am very conservative, a strong supporter of the military and most first responders — and not one to complain about the history of America, the greatest country in the world — our criminal justice system has long been a sore point with me.
I have two brothers, both outstanding individuals, as am I. Yet we have all had horrible incidents with the criminal-justice system based solely on our skin color. There is difficulty proving the reason for someone’s action, but my brothers and I are all great people — loving, caring and not at all menacing.
It is America’s shame, and the one thing that does not fit with all the progress in the U. S. of A.
In Equal Employment Opportunity cases, the details often reveal things not readily apparent. EEO signs are being displayed, not because the workplace is so fair, but often because of a lawsuit. Hiring is one thing, but the problems lie in evaluations, raises, promotions, work assignments, days off and other conditions of employment.
Likewise, the problems in the criminal justice system lie in things such as overcharging, setting of bond, sentencing and other not-so-obvious areas.
As one example, recently there was a case where the prosecution requested bond of $1 million. Bond was set at $10,000, but the fact that $1 million was requested shows a serious problem. It is much too large a difference to be normal. Sometimes charging with a felony instead of a misdemeanor is something that can be overlooked, but it makes a minor offense a much bigger deal than it should be.
I am upset every time I hear about someone — truthfully it is always someone white — who has now gotten arrested for a fifth DUI or sixth DWI. Often, someone is killed and one wonders, how is it they, over and over again, got another opportunity to drive drunk. Then you hear about a black man going to jail for a parking ticket, often presented as a joke.
It seems to be an exaggeration, but it is so true that it is not really funny.
Racial issues are difficult to tackle, and I do not generally focus on them. I had a friend who always got upset whenever I mentioned people being shot by police officers. I said there aren’t any white citizens being shot while reaching for a wallet or keys. In fact, it may be, the SWAT team has been on the street for 18 hours while awaiting a peaceful resolution.
The sad part is that change may be very hard to come by. Police would have to be fair in deciding who is arrested and who is let go with a warning. Prosecutors would have to be fair in charging defendants and requesting bond. Judges would have to be fair in setting bond and in sentencing.
It would be a major change, and would shake things to the core. Of course, Lady Justice is always shown with a blindfold over her eyes, but unless you are terribly naïve, or just don’t care, you know that is not true.
This has been America’s shame for many, many years. I always thought the so-called black leaders should be focusing on the criminal-justice system, instead of issues always in the news, but really of no import, like voter ID.
Perhaps America will step up, and clean it up on its own. We can always hope.
Reach Thomas W. Downey of Louisville at twayned@bellsouth.net.
Comments