Kentucky Book Fair, with 180 authors, debuts at Horse Park this weekend

The Kentucky Humanities Council and the Kentucky Book Fair begin a new chapter with the 36th edition of the annual event on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

Over 180 authors will participate and a crowd of 3,500 readers are anticipated. Hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Perennial favorites like Wendell Berry, Richard Taylor, George Ella Lyon, Bobbie Ann Mason and Crystal Wilkinson will be joined by nationally recognized authors, including Rita Mae Brown, Jamie Ford and Chris Whipple.

Those in search of children’s and young adult literature will have the chance to meet several best-selling authors, including Courtney Stevens, Debbie Dadey, Heather Henson and Brendan Reichs. Costumed book characters roaming the aisles will add to the fun.

This will also be the seventh year for Kid’s Day on Friday, Nov. 17, focusing on a structured program of reading and writing for students in grades 3 to 12. Over 1,000 students, teachers and chaperones are attending, many sponsored by Kentucky Humanities travel grants totaling almost $6,000 given to 22 schools from 18 counties. Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton will open the day with an address to students in grades 3 to 8.

The Lexington venue was selected after the Frankfort Convention Center was slated for demolition. Conveniently located near the intersection of Interstates 64 and 75, it is easily reached from all directions.

At an October press conference announcing the book fair, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray commented on the rich literacy legacy of the Bluegrass, calling it “the literary capital of mid-America.”

Kentucky Humanities executive director Bill Goodman said, “The book fair puts Kentucky on the map as a literate hub for readers, writers, authors and thousands of people who still cherish the written word,”

Ellen Hellard, humanities board member and former book fair manager added: “Kentucky’s literary heritage is important to the entire country and we are happy to show that to young and older readers alike.”

In addition to the opportunity to meet the authors and purchase autographed books, there will be a full selection of free symposiums running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. They include:

▪ Rita Mae Brown, making her first appearance at the fair, will discuss her latest Jane Arnold mystery, “Crazy Like a Fox.”

▪ Emmy and Peabody Award winning producer Chris Whipple is making the rounds of the national news shows and bringing “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency” and will engage in a conversation with Spalding University president Tori Murden McClure.

▪ Award-winning author Crystal Wilkinson will join renowned cultural critic bell hooks on stage for a candid conversation about their experiences as black female writers in Kentucky.

All authors will be available to sign their books following their presentations.

This year’s Kentucky Book Fair Literary Luncheon features New York Times bestselling author Jamie Ford, whose debut historical novel, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet propelled him to reader favorite status. His new book, “Love and Other Consolation Prizes,” tells the story of a 12-year-old orphan raffled off at the 1909 World’s Fair in Seattle.

This ticketed event includes a catered lunch, a talk by the author, a hardcover copy of Ford’s latest book and a private book-signing session.

Behind the scenes of the book fair, there are about 200 volunteers and a large donor base, including local businesses, institutions of higher learning and individuals. Partners include Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Kentucky Monthly, The Carnegie Center, University Press of Kentucky and The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences.

For more than 45 years, the Kentucky Humanities Council has been sharing the stories of our communities, our counties, our regions, and our unique Kentucky culture and heritage. In 2016, the Kentucky Humanities Council adopted the book fair.

Help welcome it to Lexington by joining us. For further information, pick up a catalog at local libraries and bookstores, or go to the Kentucky Humanities website, kyhumanities.org.