Envisioning society where all life matters, even in the womb

“Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison (of self-absorption) by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole nature in its beauty. Nobody is able to achieve this completely, but the striving for such achievement is in itself a part of the liberation, and a foundation for inner security.” — Albert Einstein
Abortion has become technologically perfected and legally sanctioned since 1973 by the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision. Yet it is still regarded by a significant number of Americans as morally unacceptable, or a wrongful quick-fix antidote to a series of more complex social challenges.
Abortion does not solve the social conditions that would drive a woman to choose such a desperate, and often violent, act upon herself and baby-to-be.
Whether the decision to have an abortion is due to socio-economic stress, an imaginative recourse for the salvation of one’s own American dream, insecurity at the thought of bringing a child to term or its lifetime of care, or a chosen means of population control — abortion-on-demand, other than for the life of the mother, is a demoralizing procedure that is not a cure for the challenges a woman faces.
No one concedes that raising a child is easy, but there are healthier alternatives to abortion.
That is why there are so many “beating hearts for life” who invest their own lives in founding offices for insightful counseling, homes for destitute families and more proficient adoption services. We articulate a vision of a loving environment into which all children may be welcome.
Over 50 pregnancy-care centers have been established in Kentucky since 1973 — offering hope and a way-out-of-no-way for women other than abortion.
Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned “the beloved community … to create a society in which all will be able to live together as [family] and respect the dignity and worth of all human personality.” If “personality” begins in the DNA of merging cells, then even the life-in-process within the womb is deserving of our respect.
Is the choice to abort-on-demand an undeniably human fetus, the most loving thing we can offer?
When does that life within the womb become what theologian Thomas Merton called a “worthy object of love?” Could there be a sacredness about simply loving the vulnerable developing child without yet knowing her/his name? If anything in this world is sacred, certainly the awe-inspiring processes of human life must be.
At the end of the day, we must all grow to realize that all life matters. If we are to be fully human ourselves, we must affirm the processes that deepen our experience called life and our mutual quest for the fullest spectrum of the “beloved community.”
In computer terminology, the word “default” refers to the response a computer is programmed to have unless the user instructs it to do something different. Has our society so devolved to the level of personal privilege that abortion has become the “default” for an unexpected or unwanted pregnancy?
No matter how life-in-process is labeled — a unique, DNA-designed embryo, a fetus or a baby on the way — after an abortion, “Somebody who should have been born, is gone,” in the words of poet Anne Sexton.
Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell — abolitionist, activist for women’s rights and the first woman in the U.S. to earn a medical degree — wrote in 1852: “Look at the first faint gleam of life, the life of the embryo, the commencement of human existence. We see a tiny cell, so small it may be easily overlooked; it is a living cell; it contains a power progressive growth, according to laws, according, towards a definite type, that we can only regard with reverent admiration. Leave it in its natural home, tended by the rich life of the healthy maternal organism, and it will grow steadily into the human type; in no other by any possibility.”
We, as “beating hearts for life,” are envisioning a culture wherein life is cherished, nurtured, articulates beauty and promotes well-being for all in a community called “beloved.”
Brian Shoemaker is assistant director of the Kentucky Right to Life Association.
2018 Rally for Life: Thursday, March 1, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m at Kentucky Capitol Rotunda, featuring Gov. Matt Bevin and pro-life legislators
