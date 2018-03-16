C’mon, America, let’s party like it’s 1799

From left, Ted Bruzas of Avon, Ill.; John Cooper of Pickerington, Ohio; Ron Carley of Detroit; Kevin Wood of Oak Park, Ill.; Robert Brugler of Worthington, Ohio; Rick Miller of Cranberry Township, Maine; and Stan Wernz of Cincinnati sat on a giant swing at the Pate House in Lewisport, Ky., in April 2016. Sarah Ann Jump Dubois County (Ind.) Herald