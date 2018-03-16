Beyond the guns: Focus on creating safe school climates

Lafayette High School juniors Maddison Howard, left, and Jasmine Flora, right joined classmates who took part in a nationwide 10 a.m. walkout Wednesday to commemorate the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and to demonstrate against school violence. The students stayed outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each student killed at at Stoneman Douglas. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com