Not too late to join the Table on March 28

Blue Grass Community Foundation invites you to join with thousands of your neighbors, colleagues and friends by hosting or attending an On The Table community conversation on Wednesday.
More than 13,000 people are already joining us.
On the Table is an opportunity to gather with 8 to 12 friends, neighbors, colleagues — and even a few people we’re meeting for the first time — to talk about how we can impact the future of Lexington and communities across the region. We’ll discuss the issues most important to each of us and how we can make the greatest impact through our individual and collective civic actions.
Conversations will take place all day: breakfast, lunch, dinner, morning coffee, afternoon tea, potlucks, office brown bags, cocktails and dessert. Conversations will be held in homes, offices, schools and universities, places of worship, libraries, community centers, restaurants and more. It’s entirely up to each host.
Never miss a local story.
There is no fee to participate, and it is not just for adults. Families, youth and schools are encouraged to join the conversation, too. Local community radio and other media will be broadcasting and streaming live call-in conversations throughout the day. We also encourage everyone’s participation through social media using the hashtag #onthetable18.
On The Table is a national initiative supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to foster more informed, engaged communities. Lexington is one of 10 cities selected to participate in this national effort.
The foundation is celebrating 50 years of inspiring more generous, vibrant and engaged communities, and On The Table is a great way to invite the entire region to our party. We know people invest in what they help create and that big ideas can spring from small conversations.
In 1967, C.W. and Irene Sulier, our founders, invited several friends to gather around a table for lunch in Lexington to discuss their idea to start a local community foundation. After a robust discussion, everyone agreed to help. The Suliers made the first contribution of $1,000.
Fifty years later, more than $84 million in grants have been made through the foundation, mostly to support nonprofits and civic projects. All of this is the result of one lunch-time conversation. So imagine the possibilities, good ideas, partnerships and impact that will result from more than 1,300 conversations happening on Wednesday.
When we come together as a community to listen to and learn from each other, we accelerate our ability to work together and create greater solutions than we could achieve on our own. That’s what On The Table is all about.
Lisa Ashner Adkins is the president/CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation.
To participate: Register for On the Table as a guest or host visit bgcf.org/onthetable/register. Helpful resources and tools, in English and Spanish, are also available on the website.
Comments