On The Table encourages conversations — the ‘beating heart of democracy’

In the essay “Creative Democracy,” American philosopher John Dewey spoke of democracy as a way of life led by an active faith in the possibilities of working together.
His words, centered on a strong belief in the commonalities that link us and our capacity to make sound, intelligent decisions if the right conditions are available, are as relevant now as when they were written in the early 1940s.
It is clear to anyone paying attention that our democracy is in crisis; trust in media and government is at an all time low. We can pin blame on others and find scapegoats, but these dismiss the fact that we, the citizens, control the government that decides the laws of our communities.
Democracy, which is our way of life and government, flourishes only when citizens engage with our shared institutions and with their fellow citizens.
But knowing how to effectively engage can be difficult. Yes, voting for our elected officials is a start, as is reading about current events, but what Dewey talks about is a more common form of participation:
“I am inclined to believe that the heart and final guarantee of democracy is in free gatherings of neighbors on the street corner to discuss back and forth what is read in uncensored news of the day, and in gatherings of friends in the living rooms of houses and apartments to converse freely with one another.”
These conversations are the beating heart of democracy, but it can be difficult to see how they can actually impact our daily lives.
With that in mind, Lexington has a unique opportunity to see how our conversations with those around us can influence our collective future on March 28, when countless citizens from across the region will participate in On The Table.
On The Table is a one-day opportunity to gather around a table with friends, neighbors, colleagues and maybe even a few people we’re meeting for the first time to share a meal and have a real conversation about what’s important to us.
Last year, more than 11,000 people sat around tables, discussing the issues most important to them. These ideas and thoughts were written down, compiled, and sent to city planners, where they informed the changes at the heart of our city’s Comprehensive Plan, passed late last year.
This year, On The Table will focus on civic engagement— how we interact with our government and shared institutions that make up civic life. We again have an opportunity to directly impact how our government engages with us in a simple way: through sharing our opinions with our family, friends and neighbors. Hopefully, everyone who can participate will.
As we go to plan our tables, we should all reflect back on some thoughts from Dewey’s essay, a salve for the political atmosphere we find ourselves in.
Engagement is the most productive when we give ourselves the space and time to listen to those with whom we disagree honestly, thoughtfully and respectfully. Berating or calling those you disagree with names, simply because you differ in opinion or are of a different race, wealth, or education level, is “treason to the democratic way of life.”
So seek out those you disagree with. Invite them to your table, and take this opportunity to lean in to productively talking about these disagreements and see how those oftentimes complex and subtle differences can inform how we build our democracy together.
As Dewey said, “To cooperate by giving differences a chance to show themselves because of the belief that the expression of difference is not only a right of the other persons but is a means of enriching one’s own life-experience, is inherent in the democratic personal way of life.”
To join an On the Table conversation: bgcf.org/onthetable/register.
Richard Young lives in Lexington and works on the CivicLex project, along with other initiatives throughout Kentucky.
