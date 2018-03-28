To curb gun violence: Vote out NRA-approved pols, elect more women

After returning from the March for Our Lives rally, I was inspired to write down some thoughts about gun violence.
A recent article in the New York Times by Eric Lipton and Alexander Burns explains that the main reason legislators vote in accordance with the National Rifle Association’s wishes is not because they have been paid by the NRA, but because they want its power.
It works like this: If a legislator votes against gun control, they earn an A rating from the NRA. The NRA then sends out a voting guide to its 5 million members, encouraging them to vote for candidates who received an “A” rating. And, apparently, NRA members vote.
As for the other 245 million people of voting age, the NRA spends tens of millions of dollars on alarmist campaign ads to convince them not to vote for “F”-rated candidates.
That’s a lot of power.
What can gun control advocates do? Vote against any politician with an “A” rating. Only when they realize that NRA approval will do them more harm than good, will lawmakers vote in our interests.
And here’s something else we can do: Vote for women.
In his book, “The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined,” Harvard psychologist and linguist Stephen Pinker states, “Since violence is largely a male pastime, cultures that empower women tend to move away from the glorification of violence and are less likely to breed dangerous subcultures of rootless young men.”
So, who do we replace those “A” politicians with? How about some women? We have to make our society less violent, and we can.
Pinker argues that our world is actually less violent now than it has ever been. While that may seem hard to believe, he gives many convincing examples. Take crucifixion, an excruciating form of death by torture, which was a common form of punishment for thieves in the past but is no longer tolerated today.
Today, our children are telling us they will no longer tolerate school shootings. Gun-control legislation works. The evidence is overwhelming. We can no longer sit back and allow our representatives to put their own re-election interests ahead of the safety of our children.
Another thing the students who led the march talked about was the importance of psychological services for our children. And that made me think of bullying, because it is often cited as a reason for school shootings.
Allow me to share a story from my past that shows another thing any student can do to make a difference in a troubled teen’s life.
I was bullied in school. And, like most bullied students, I had my revenge fantasies (nonviolent, thankfully). And I had band. Band was my sanctuary. It was the one place I felt I belonged. So, imagine my surprise when one day I walked to my station in the percussion section and found a horrible note scribbled in ink on the bars of my vibraphone.
A look of horror must have crossed my face, because the tympanist was at my side in a flash. He took one look at the note, licked his finger, and began rubbing out the words with all his might. When every last stroke of ink had been obliterated, he walked back to his tympani without saying a word.
I always remember that incident with a smile because it was the day I realized that there were actually people in school who liked me.
So, while we’re reeling from the shock of the cruelty that youth can inflict on each other, let’s remember that they are also incredibly kind and courageous and can change the course of a life — or a nation — with their actions.
Congratulations to the organizers of March for Our Lives. Let us do our part to continue the effort.
Donna Guardino is an ESL Instructor and member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Reach her at guardidj@yahoo.com.
