Legislative leaders must stop utilities from cornering the market on the sun

Since the investor-owned and co-op Kentucky utilities began their campaign against rooftop solar energy, solar customers have asked for only one thing — a fair process before the Public Service Commission that would consider the costs of serving solar customers and the value that rooftop solar provides for the grid and other customers.
Despite a 2017 U.S. Department of Energy study that concluded that the rate impacts of net metering customers on other customers is “negligible” and will remain so for the foreseeable future, these utilities have spent thousands upon thousands of dollars on lobbyists and advertising in an effort to throttle back rooftop solar and a budding industry that employs Kentuckians in an effort to help homeowners install solar to gain better control of spiraling utility costs.
The latest proposed Senate committee substitute has many of the same serious problems as the House-passed version of House Bill 227. The utility-crafted bill does not represent a fair compromise on the key issues.
The substitute bill ends the “netting” of electricity generated by and used by a solar customer, instead directing the PSC to set the value to be credited to the solar customer for the fed-in electricity. No standards, no parameters and no guidance are provided to the PSC. Language salted through the bill referring to “compensation” and “dollar-denominated credit,” rather than the existing language referring to a kilowatt-based “credit,” lays the groundwork for the utilities to argue that the solar customer is being paid and thus is subject to federal regulation as a wholesale electric supplier, so that the PSC can only credit the electricity at wholesale rates.
Such a dramatic reduction in the value of solar would have solar customers subsidizing the utilities, which sell that power at retail rates to other customers.
The bill would end net metering in a second way, by ending the utility obligation to offer net metering service when the aggregate capacity of all net metering customers reaches 1 percent of load. If you fairly address the cost and value of solar so that utilities are recovering all of their “net” costs of serving net metering customers, as the solar advocates have recommended, there is no need to have an artificial 1 percent cap other than that utilities want to limit customers options for renewable energy.
The bill would end net metering in a third way — by potentially reducing the value of solar fed into the system (which is now credited at a 1:1 retail rate) and “entitling” utilities to discriminate against solar customers with different rates that consider none of the benefits that solar customers provide to the grid and other customers.
Finally, the bill invites utility efforts to change the terms of service to existing customers. While the bill sponsor may intend that all existing solar customers would be “grandfathered” so that their rates and charges would remain identical to other customers for 25 years, new language in the utility-drafted bill — “all of which may change from time to time in accordance with the ratemaking processes set out in this chapter” — creates troubling ambiguity. Utilities can exploit such vague language to change the terms of service to existing customers, who invested in their solar systems expecting that the rug would not be pulled out from under them.
All parties acknowledge what the Department of Energy study concluded — any impact on electricity rates for non-participating customers due to the 1,000 or so rooftop customers statewide, is negligible, and will remain so for the foreseeable future.
It is time for the Senate and House leadership to bury HB 227, and in so doing to prevent the regulated utilities from achieving their goal of cornering the market on the sun.
Tom FitzGerald is director of the Kentucky Resources Council.
