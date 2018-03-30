Jones-McConnell race? It would be hard to sort through the noise

It may well turn out that boys and girls are equal, but that certainly is not true in grade school. I realized that girls were superior then when Barbara Ann Lilly got up and recited a speech, talking soft just like a girl, in which Carl Sandburg wrote of a Jewish fish crier down on Maxwell Street with a voice like the north wind blowing over corn stubble in January. I have searched for that voice ever since but...
That’s it: Matt Jones’ voice.
My wife usually tries to stay ahead of cable news and called me excitedly to say that Jones was going to run against Sen. Mitch McConnell, whom you may remember as the second-most powerful man in America who took it upon himself to deny a duly elected president his constitutional right to name people to the Supreme Court.
Some, including the foregoing matriarch, think that a double-first cousin of treason. Others, to whom politics is now a team sport where political principles are recruited, played to their max and discarded for the next game, think that the Merrick Garland/Neil Gorsuch debacle was sort of like an intentional foul, prolonging the game.
Jones ought to use as his campaign slogan: “He merits the garland!”
But it is an interesting prospect. A non-stop talker vs. Mr. Sound Bite.
Will McConnell — who thinks by the yard and speaks by the inch — be kicked by the foot of someone whose fame comes from making something fairly useless, namely basketball, something to talk about for hours at a time?
McConnell will come out in a hard hat with carbide light on it, dusty clothes with those orange stripes, and a dinner bucket full of tens of millions of dollars that the three percent will put up to keep him in office so they can still own the country.
Jones will come out with the Blue Man Group look, dribbling like Meadowlark Lemon.
Both men are experienced in rash opinions, in taking sides — any side — just to make the show more interesting. Jones can be for a zone one week and against it the next. Big Mac can introduce cap-and-trade legislation and then run against people who came out for it.
Will either run under his party label?
We are no longer sure what Republicans are. They outspend Democrats all the time, but won’t pay for what they spend. They are no longer for free trade. They now love Russia and want to go steady. They are happy to pal with the Klan as long as those racists tone it down a little.
It cannot be said that Democrats will not stand for anything. They will stand for anything. They also think they can win in Kentucky by standing real close to the Republicans on issues, but in only two regions of the state, the east and the west.
They must decide whether to lie to coal country and promise that hard times are over, or to tell the truth, which so far has gotten people beat.
Larry Webster, a Pikeville attorney
