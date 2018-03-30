Mirroring hopes and fears, in the theatre and on the streets

It was a weekend of mirrors.
Two lines uttered by a character named Cliff Bradshaw in the Florida Repertory Theatre production of the 1966 musical “Cabaret” give an inkling: “ If you’re not against it, you’re for it.” “There was a Cabaret, and there was a master of ceremonies, and there was a city called Berlin, in a country called Germany — and it was the end of the world.”
Blocks away from the Arcade Theater, down palm-tree-lined streets on Palm Sunday weekend in the year 2018, young people gathered in Fort Myers’ Centennial Park to March For Our Lives, in solidarity with young people in Lexington, Washington, D.C., and in 800-plus cities across the country and the world.
“Cabaret” program notes, which tell how the playwright paralleled the story of the Nazi persecution of Jews, blacks, gays and other minorities with the civil rights struggle of the 1960s in America, conclude with these words: “ During Harold Prince’s first rehearsal back in 1965, the cast was shown a photograph of angry young white men taunting an unseen crowd. Everyone assumed it was a record of Nazi youth harassing Jews in the streets of Germany. Producer/director Prince revealed that it was, in fact, a picture taken that year of white men taunting black tenants in an integrated housing project in Chicago.”
Never miss a local story.
Multiple images flashed through my mind as I sat in this theater to watch my granddaughter, a graduate of the School for the Performing Arts in Lexington and a musical theater graduate of Oklahoma City University, in the third production of her young career involving stories of the tragic consequences of destructive powers in a country.
In Lexington Children’s Theatre’s production of “Ann Frank and Me” the young cast was carefully oriented for their roles in this heartbreaking story of ultimate persecution to have some visceral understanding of the experience. In Lexington Conservatory Theatre’s “Spring Awakening,” there was the stark reality of what can happen when adults fail to prepare their children for the real world and the young people must find their own way.
Outside the Florida theater, the young people were marching for their lives, speaking from their hearts with an awareness, maturity and passion that critics label “bought” and “scripted.” Meanwhile, the president of the United States systematically dismantles support for the arts and endeavors to quiet the freedom of the press and the governor of Kentucky bullies educators and demeans the liberal arts.
Onstage, the beat of the drums intensify, calling the audience — in theater and far beyond — to attention. When the Jewish Herr Schutz, endeavoring to convince Fraulein Schneider to marry him in the face of the rising Nazi powers which she fears could take away the license to run a boarding house which has sustained her, says “They won’t take anything away from you,” there is an audible murmur from the audience.
History says otherwise. They recognize that it did happen in Germany. Is it possible that there is any recognition such a thing could happen here?
The young people, the educators who prepared them to enter an adult world that should have been many tomorrows in their future, the theater programs of Lexington, Fort Myers, Parkland and other liberal arts strongholds, the adult voices joining the chorus for change remain the hope. The mirror of “Cabaret”and its counterparts in legislative chambers and government offices are a statement that tyranny can happen anywhere, anytime, and creeps up on us in ways we may fail to comprehend until it is too late.
The “Cabaret” program notes end with these words: “ the power and timelessness of Cabaret! derives from its universality: the age-old question it demands be answered: Why do we again and again allow our darkest and most destructive of natures to seize control of society?”
It is a question way too close for comfort on this Palm Sunday weekend, whose story ritually reminds us of the ongoing battle between forces of good and evil. May a look in the mirrors given us drive to support the determined young leaders, and a fierce resistance to any and all efforts to quiet the creative and inclusive channels of a free and moral culture.
As the actor called it, “If you’re not against ( the darkness) you’re for it.” It must not be “the end of the world” — but a new hope, led by a new generation who reads the mirrors and acts for change, for sanity, for freedom, for light.
Comments