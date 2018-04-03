School nurses play vital role in health, safety of students

In this climate of school violence, along with children’s increasing struggles with physical, behavioral and mental health challenges, much is being debated regarding strategies and resources to support student learning in a safe and healthful environment.
Children come to school with a variety of health conditions, including chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, depression and anxiety that impact their ability to learn.
Nationwide, it is estimated that 27 percent of students have a chronic health condition, and 17 percent of children experience a mental health issue each year.
Bullying and drug use are also increasing and manifested at younger ages. Unfortunately, today’s students must worry about their personal safety, given the rise in gun violence. We stand with the strong voices of our youth: It is time for action.
Early assessment and intervention to mitigate factors impacting the health and safety of our youth are critical to positive educational outcomes, student health and safety.
The World Health Organization identified school health services as an important strategy to address the health and safety needs of children and to promote healthy behaviors. The school nurse is in a prime position to lead this effort but must be present in every school.
Both the American Academy of Nursing and the American Academy of Pediatrics believe all students must have daily access to a full-time nurse.
The American Academy of Nursing recently issued a school nurse policy brief that states: “School nurses deliver skilled health care to students, provide referrals to other providers, and assist families in gaining access to specialized care. Yet, despite these undisputed benefits, many schools do not have daily access to a full-time school nurse due to inadequate funding and lack of integration of School Health Services to the broader health-care system.”
In 2017, the Kentucky Health Issues Poll, sponsored by Interact for Health and the Foundation for Healthy Kentucky, indicated that 92 percent of Kentucky adults overwhelmingly favored a school law requiring a nurse in each school building. However, only 54 percent of Kentucky secondary schools were reported to have a full-time registered nurse who provides health services to students.
It is imperative for school districts to work with their communities, the state board of education and the legislature to pursue innovative funding sources to support a nurse in each and every school.
Some states have been successful with this effort, including Delaware and Massachusetts, which mandate a nurse in every school. The Virginia legislature is currently considering a school nurse bill. To paraphrase a school nurse who spoke before the Virginia legislature: No matter how great teachers are, if they are teaching to students who are not healthy, the students cannot learn.
We are fully aware of the current budget constraints in Kentucky; however, for the health and welfare of our Kentucky children, we must find innovative funding sources to place a nurse in every school as part of a comprehensive health and education system.
Contact your local school board and legislators and be the voice your children need. For the health, safety and welfare of our children, every Kentucky school needs a nurse and a comprehensive school health-care plan. Kentucky children are counting on you.
Kathy K. Hager is president of the Kentucky Nurses Association; Patricia V. Burkhart, Carol Komara and Lois Davis represents the association’s Kentucky School Nurse Committee.
