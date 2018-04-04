I support the Second Amendment — the version our Founders endorsed

More than two dozen students and citizens gather outside Brattleboro Union High School in Brattleboro, Vt., on March 30, before the start of classes to hold a rally in support of the Second Amendment and gun rights. State lawmakers passed laws to implement universal background checks for all firearms purchases, raise the minimum gun purchase age to 21 years old, and ban the sale of bump stocks and high-capacity ammunition magazines. Kristopher Radder Associated Press