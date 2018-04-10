Can Bolton be ‘honest broker’ in North Korea crisis?

As John Bolton begins his new job as the national security adviser for President Donald Trump, he brings with him considerable experience in foreign policy-making.
He served in the State Department in both of the Bush presidencies, as well as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush.
Yet his appointment has generated fierce criticism from those who say that he is particularly ill-suited for the job, largely due to his alleged tendency to favor force over negotiation in resolving international disputes.
Especially in regard to the effort of both Iran and North Korea to develop nuclear weapons, Bolton, in his interviews and writings, has expressed his doubts about whether these countries can be deterred from this goal through diplomacy.
He has also made it clear that he believes the United States must use force before allowing either of these countries to become nuclear powers.
Despite Bolton’s hawkish perspective, his presence may not dramatically alter the administration’s existing posture toward North Korea.
The national security adviser Bolton replaced, H. R. McMaster, believes, like Bolton, that the acquisition of a long-range nuclear weapons capability by North Korea is unacceptable.
Both appear prepared to advise the use of military force against North Korea if economic sanctions and diplomacy are ineffective.
That role of national security adviser was shaped by threats to the nation’s security that emerged in the post-World War II context.
As the United States emerged as a world power, the formulation of this country’s foreign policy received a renewed emphasis and, with it, the president’s role in that formulation.
Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union, along with the development and increase in the number of nuclear weapons on both sides, magnified the importance of presidential foreign-policy leadership.
These developments also highlighted the danger of flawed or misguided presidential decision-making. As a result, the function of the national security adviser was to act as an “honest broker” in the event of a national crisis.
His job was to ensure the president was adequately briefed on a full range of foreign policy options, both diplomatic and military, before he reached a decision.
The performance of this role is especially important in the current environment of rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.
In January, the North Korean leader boasted that the United States is “within the range of our nuclear strike and a nuclear button is always on the desk in my office.”
Trump responded in a tweet “that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is much bigger & more powerful than his, and my Button works!”
Even as North Korea inches ever closer to becoming a nuclear power, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis predicts that a war between the United States and North Korea would be “catastrophic.”
However unthinkable a scenario, perhaps a real prospect of war has led the two countries to consider negotiations.
Plans are in the works for a meeting between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un this spring.
If that meeting occurs, the stakes could not be higher.
Bruce Hicks teaches American government at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg.
