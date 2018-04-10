Ky.’s financial future requires tough decisions

For many months, we have been working to resolve the toughest financial crisis Kentucky has ever faced, a crisis that previous governors and legislators either negligently handled or ignored. It is now snowballing out of control. Nothing about this process has been easy. That does not, however, take away from the reality we are facing, or from the difficult decisions that must still be made.
On Monday, I vetoed both the budget and tax bills. By failing to significantly reduce the pension debt, while also increasing overall spending, the legislature is proposing to continue dangerous fiscal habits by making promises that we already know we cannot keep.
It would have been easy to yield to the emotion and hysteria, give in to the special interests and sign the bills into law. That would have been the wrong thing to do, however, because it hurts the working class and small-business owners who have no voice in Frankfort.
In both 2015 and 2016, Kentuckians sent a powerful message at the voting booth, demanding a break in Frankfort’s longstanding habit of fiscal irresponsibility. I was elected, with a majority of the vote in 106 of our 120 counties, to help build a solid financial future for Kentucky. That is what I am fighting to do.
While folks may disagree on how we got here, there is one thing that is beyond dispute: Our $60 billion pension liability hurts every Kentuckian. It equates to more than $13,500 in debt for every man, woman and child.
The pension bill took a step in the right direction to stop further digging but did virtually nothing to fill in the hole of debt already dug. It failed to decrease our unfunded liabilities — rejecting reasonable changes that even the Kentucky Education Association and the Teachers Retirement System admitted were legal and would have lowered the pension liability.
Although many current and former teachers are willing to share responsibility for fixing a broken system, the KEA continues to be unreasonable and unfair to Kentucky’s educators, taxpayers and working families. It wants Kentucky’s working-class, most of whom have no pension plan themselves, to be the funding source to pay off almost 100 percent of the pension liability.
The vision of economic growth in my budget address in January was predicated on the assumption that we would create a pension fix that would allow us to aggressively pay down our debt. During that address, I thanked the General Assembly for the economic seeds planted in the short session of 2017. I applauded the efforts that led to record-breaking economic growth last year. I also cautioned that continued growth was dependent on the General Assembly making tough decisions going forward.
What it has done, though well intentioned, is listen to a loud, emotional minority and write a budget check that taxpayers cannot afford to cover. Our administration proposed money-saving cuts to 70 different non-critical programs. The budget bill chose to restore much of that spending and proposes nearly $600 million more in spending. The result was a tax-and-spend budget that, after further analysis, is also unbalanced by at least $50 million.
I have repeatedly called for true tax reform and modernization. The tax bill I received from the General Assembly instead placed an increased tax burden almost entirely on the backs of hard-working Kentuckians. These men and women are too busy working and raising their families to come to Frankfort and yell at legislators. They also can’t afford to pay lobbyists to yell for them. Nonetheless, they deserve to be heard because they are the ones paying for nearly everything.
I have received calls from many job creators who are very concerned about the unintended consequences of these rushed bills, which also leave our emergency fund virtually depleted. Credit-rating agencies will frown on this.
The positive possibilities ahead of us are endless if we can get our financial house in order. We must not be shortsighted. We must not continue the bad practices that got us into this mess.
We can do better than this and, I believe, with input from the job creators, taxpayers and thoughtful legislators in both chambers, we will do exactly that. United we stand. Divided we fall.
Comments