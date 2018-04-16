Letters on Bevin comments, apology

Governor phony
Gov. Matt Bevin’s comments regarding school children being molested and using drugs while teachers were exercising their right to assemble to express their concern for their pensions and school funding were reprehensible.
It would be nice if his comments were truly out of concern for Kentucky’s children and not politically motivated.
But when you remember his own budget called for cutting $138 million in transportation that ensures kids get to school safely, teen-parent programs, family-resource centers and youth services, early-intervention services and funding for Norton Kosairs Children’s Hospital Poison Control Center, his concern for Kentucky’s school children seems phony.
Walter Frazier
Lexington
Governor deplorable
Judging from Gov. Matt Bevin’s half-baked apology, not only should he be rebuked by all representatives in the legislature, he should be properly and publicly shamed by the citizens.
Bevin strikes me as a spoiled, entitled jerk who has no genuine good will toward the people of this state. He is not welcome here and should go back to Connecticut.
I suspect that part of what has made him such a disagreeable and spiteful cuss recently has been the fact that President Donald Trump did not handpick him for a position in Washington.
With Trump possibly headed for prison in short order, that opportunity is no more. We deserve better than Bevin, who embodies the term “deplorable.”
Sean McElroy
Lexington
Mean-spirited comments
Well, I guess our president is not the only one who loves to say nasty things about Americans who don’t agree with him. Gov. Matt Bevin’s mean-spirited comments about teachers meeting in Frankfort Friday to defend their rights indicate he’s a sore loser, he may need to be drug tested or he just can’t come to grips with the fact that the legislature and the courts are just as powerful as he is in determining the future of our great commonwealth.
Gene Lockhart
Lexington
Plenty of blame
I’m ashamed of Gov. Matt Bevin for the ignorant statement he made about how many kids were molested, abused, used drugs for the first time, just because the teachers were protesting the pension plan that our politicians hid in a sewage bill, and which hurt their retirements.
Maybe he should be worried about elected officials who are doing things like sexual misconduct, robbing Peter to pay Paul (stealing) out of retirement plans, etc.
Why doesn’t he come up with solutions to help kids on drugs, those sexually and physically abused and kids killing kids? Stop putting the blame on our teachers and look in the mirror?
I am friends with a lot of teachers and see how much they love the kids they teach. They are paying for extra things they need and with state officials’ hands in their pockets. This problem started years ago with both parties, so stop blaming everyone else.
J.P. Perkins
Lexington
Election letters: Letters regarding the May 22 primary are limited to 150 words and must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, May 7. No letters from candidates, their staffs or family members.
